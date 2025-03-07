EEJournal

Unlocking OEM Potential by Mastering Legacy Support: GDCA and Proactive Obsolescence Management

by Amelia Dalton - March 7, 2025

My podcast guest this week is long-time friend of the show Ethan Plotkin, CEO of GDCA. Ethan and I chat all about proactive obsolescence management. We discuss the biggest challenges in terms of obsolescence for OEMS, the benefits of working with legacy equipment manufacturers and the ramifications of negative and positive case studies for obsolescence management.

Want to know the future of new memories (MRAM, FRAM, PCM)? Tom Coughlin and Jim Handy make predictions

by Steven Leibson - March 5, 2025

Disrupting AC-DC and DC-DC Power Delivery from Data Centers to the Edge

by Max Maxfield - March 4, 2025

Believe it or not, I have been known to waffle just a tad before getting to the point. So, suppose we flip things round. What would you say if I told you I was just introduced to AC-to-DC and DC-to-DC converters that dispense with things like bridge rectifiers, electrolytic capacitors, and inductors, and replace everything with small, cost-effective solid-state equivalents?

30 minutes with Altera CEO Sandra Rivera discussing the Past, Present, and Future of a major FPGA vendor

by Steven Leibson - March 3, 2025

The Next Steps Forward: How AI is Shaping Electronic Design

by Amelia Dalton - February 28, 2025

industry news
March 7, 2025
Baya Systems Revolutionizes AI Scale-Up and Scale-Out with NeuraScale™ Fabric
GOWIN Semiconductor to reveal FPGA-based motor control and video bridging design concepts at Embedded World 2025
Microchip Technology Releases Versatile MPLAB® PICkit™ Basic Debugger
EMASS and Weebit Nano collaborate on ultra-low-power edge AI demonstration using ReRAM
Elma’s Rugged JetSys-2010 Empowers Systems Designers with AI-at-the-Edge SFF Computing
Sivers Semiconductors Announces New SATCOM and 5G Antenna Array Products at MWC 2025
March 6, 2025
STMicroelectronics’ new integrated STM32WBA6 wireless microcontrollers combine extra features and performance with power efficiency
Digital Global Systems uses AI to Help Satellite Operators Navigate a Shifting Space Market
Pusan National University Researchers Developed an Advanced AI Model for Accelerating Therapeutic Gene Target Discovery
Embedded World: e-peas demos energy harvesting for smart home & building with single and dual ambient energy sources
Semiconductor Climate Consortium Announces Key 2025 Initiatives to Accelerate Decarbonization and Promote Transparency in Semiconductor Sustainability
March 5, 2025
Intel Unveils Leadership AI and Networking Solutions with Xeon 6 Processors
STMicroelectronics reveals STM32U3 microcontrollers extending ultra-low power innovation for remote, smart and sustainable applications
Mobilicom and Aitech Partner to Deliver Aerospace and Defense-Grade Solutions for Next-Generation Autonomous AI-Driven UAS Platforms
element14 Community launches ultrasonic sensor challenge with TDK
March 4, 2025
Infineon announces PSOC™ 4 Multi-Sense; expands capacitive sensing technology with inductive and liquid sensing solutions
Parasoft Adds New GenAI Innovation, Streamlines Compliance and Bolsters Support for C++ Developers of Safety-Critical, Security-Focused Applications
Penguin Solutions Expands its AI Infrastructure Management Software Platform and Introduces Robust AI Optimization Service
indie Semiconductor and GlobalFoundries Announce Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Automotive Radar Adoption
Ceva Collaborates with Arm and SynaXG to Redefine Energy Efficient 5G NR Processing for Sustainable LEO Satellites and 5G-Advanced Wireless Infrastructure
Renesas Teams Up with Applus+ Laboratories to Achieve PSA Certified Level 1 with CRA Extension for Three New MCU Groups
NeoCortec demos NeoMesh wireless network using LoRa® modulation at Embedded World 2025
Infineon sensor technology enables integration of industry-first 5-axis robot arm for next-level cleaning robots
Deep-Learning Framework Advances Tissue Analysis in Spatial Transcriptomics
March 3, 2025
e-con Systems launches Sony IMX900 based Global Shutter HDR USB Camera Powered by High-Performance TintE ISP
Silicon Labs Redefines Smart Home Connectivity with New Concurrent Multiprotocol SoC
Himax to Unveil Innovative WiseEye™ AIoT Solutions and Revolutionary Liqxtal® LC Optical Applications at embedded world 2025
Infineon achieves ISO/SAE 21434 certification for AURIX™ TC4x and plans certification for TC3x family
Agile Analog extends leadership in customizable analog security IP with new clock attack monitor
POLYN Technology Introduces Tire Monitoring Evaluation Kit
February 28, 2025
ION Storage Systems Achieves Major Performance Milestone with 25x Capacity Increase and 1,000 Cycles in Solid-State Battery Performance
2025 IEEE Electronic Components and Technology Conference Highlights Microelectronics Packaging and Component Breakthroughs
February 26, 2025
ispace and EdgeCortix Agree to Collaborate on Latest AI-enabled Lunar Missions
Infineon launches support for Apple Find My® network accessories in ModusToolbox™
Simple, efficient, flexible 1A buck converter powers low-voltage loads in smart meters, home appliances and industrial converters
TrustInSoft and Ferrous Systems Partner to Bring Rust Code Analysis to TrustInSoft’s Security Solutions
February 25, 2025
sureCore PowerMiser IP enables KU Leuven chip for AI applications to achieve dynamic power saving of greater than 40%
Q.ANT and IMS CHIPS Launch Production of High-Performance AI Chips, Establish Blueprint for Strengthening Chip Sovereignty
Modifying Graphene with Plasma to Produce Better Gas Sensors
MWC Barcelona 2025: VIAVI Collaborations Showcase Importance of Ecosystem in Advancement of AI-RAN, 6G, NTN and Open Networks
PHY Wireless Collaborates with Nordic Semiconductor to Deliver Accurate Ultra- Low-Power Location Technology for IoT Applications Globally
AMETEK PDS Unveils Rapid-Response Tactical Booster Amplifiers
February 24, 2025
Imec demonstrates electrical yield for 20nm pitch metal lines obtained with High NA EUV single patterning
featured chalk talk

SiC-Based High-Density Industrial Charger Solutions
Sponsored by Mouser Electronics and onsemi
In this episode of Chalk Talk, Amelia Dalton and Prasad Paruchuri from onsemi explore the benefits of silicon carbide based high density industrial charging solutions. They investigate the topologies of Totem Pole PFC and Half Bridge LLC circuits, the challenges that bidirectional CLLC resonant DC-DC converters are solving today, and how you can take advantage of onsemi’s silicon carbide charging solutions for your next design.
Click here for more information about onsemi DC Fast EV Charging
May 21, 2024
37,675 views

Libby's Lab

Libby's Lab - Scopes out: Analog Devices DEMO-ADIN1100D2Z Media Converter Boards

Sponsored by Mouser Electronics and Analog Devices

Mouser Electronics presents Libby's Lab - scoping out Analog Devices DEMO-ADIN1100D2Z Media Converter Boards for long-run Ethernet connectivity.

Click here for more information about Analog Devices Inc. DEMO-ADIN1100D2Z Media Converter Board

discussion
Meet the SiPhOG, Its Creators, and Its Offspring
Posted on Mar 2 at 7:33pm by 1365710331
how can I download this materials PDF
Doug Sparks Takes a Raw and Honest Look at the Chinese Semiconductor Industry
Posted on Feb 28 at 8:30am by ericwertz
The Kindle edition is currently listed for $5.45.
555 versus Raspberry Pi Pico: Which side are you on?
Posted on Feb 28 at 5:33am by Steven Leibson
Hi ericwertz. Good to hear from you. Hope the move went well.
555 versus Raspberry Pi Pico: Which side are you on?
Posted on Feb 27 at 9:47pm by ericwertz
But if I want my product to change over time and temperature, I'll go with the 555.
555 versus Raspberry Pi Pico: Which side are you on?
Posted on Feb 27 at 9:45pm by ericwertz
Phhhht. There are only two wars worth fighting: EMACS vs. vi tabs vs. spaces Don't be distracted by life when you can argue about what really matters.
Doug Sparks Takes a Raw and Honest Look at the Chinese Semiconductor Industry
Posted on Feb 27 at 7:05am by Max Maxfield
Oooo -- I think I know what you are talking about -- I can't wait!!!
Doug Sparks Takes a Raw and Honest Look at the Chinese Semiconductor Industry
Posted on Feb 26 at 4:58pm by Steven Leibson
Just wait until March 31, Max. That article is chock full o' Maxisms.
Doug Sparks Takes a Raw and Honest Look at the Chinese Semiconductor Industry
Posted on Feb 26 at 2:50pm by Max Maxfield
"The food chapter is just a taste of things to come." That sounds like something I might have said. Thanks for sharing this review -- this sounds like a book I need to read.
“H” is for Heathkits and Hams: Part 5 – Reasons for Heath’s Success in Amateur Radio
Posted on Feb 20 at 3:31am by Steven Leibson
Thanks jackrubin. It's been a minute since I built Legos with my daughter and she never got into them, but I'm sure you're right. There's a special talent for designing instructions and manuals for kids and Lego seems to have the right mindset because they're devoted to this young audience. ...
New Memory Architectures for SoCs and Multi-Die Systems
Posted on Feb 19 at 1:20pm by Karl Stevens
And the thing that jumps right out is assuming a 95% hit ratio but no measurement. And next is operator precedence which was a real nightmare until Professor Dykstra invented the Shunting Yard Algorithm which uses a stack to handle precedence. True dual port memory can push a result and pop ...
featured blogs
AI in Embedded Systems and Life Writ Large
Feb 27, 2025
I'll be presenting at the Embedded Online Conference (EOC), which will take place 12-16 May 2025...
More from Max's Cool Beans...

chalk talks
All-In-One Combo Solution for Air Quality Monitoring
Sponsored by Mouser Electronics and Sensirion
Properly measuring air quality can be a complex process. In this episode of Chalk Talk, Rick Zanardo from Sensirion and Amelia Dalton chat about the key parameters that determine air quality and the challenges of air quality measurement. They also explore the details of the SEN6X All-in-one combo sensor module, how this integrated solution can lower your BOM and assembly costs, and how you can get started using it in your next design.
Click here for more information about Sensirion SEN6x Air Quality Sensors
Mar 4, 2025
3,368 views
Break from Your Single Source Automation Constraint
Sponsored by Mouser Electronics and Weidmüller
In this episode of Chalk Talk, Ken Crawford from Weidmüller and Amelia Dalton investigate the pitfalls of single source automation and why a shift to open platforms can give you the flexibility and connectivity you need for your next IIoT design. They also explore the benefits of Weidmüller's u-remote I/O systems and how you can utilize the Weidmüller automation solutions network for your next design.
Click here for more information about Weidmüller u-remote UR20 Remote I/O Modules
Feb 26, 2025
9,747 views
SIRIUS Modular System
Sponsored by Mouser Electronics and Siemens Digital Industries Software
In this episode of Chalk Talk, Sarah Alqaysi from Siemens and Amelia Dalton investigate the Siemens SIRIUS Modular System. They explore how this system of motor starters, contactors, overload relays, and load feeders can help switch, control and protect the motors in your next design.
Click here for more information about products from Siemens
Feb 24, 2025
12,455 views
Building Trusted Industrial Automated Control Systems with MAXQ1065
Sponsored by Mouser Electronics and Analog Devices
In this episode of Chalk Talk, Christophe Tremlet from Analog Devices and Amelia explore how we can build trusted industrial automated control systems with the MAXQ1065 Ultra-Low-Power Cryptographic Controller with ChipDNA™ for Embedded Devices. They investigate how this solution utilizes physical unclonable function encrypted memory, secure key storage and asymmetric crypto public key deployment to provide a great solution for industrial automated control systems.
Click here for more information about Analog Devices / Maxim Integrated MAXQ1065 DeepCover Crypto Controller
Feb 17, 2025
23,618 views
Develop Smarter Vision Systems with Clever and Low-Power Cameras
Sponsored by Mouser Electronics and STMicroelectronics
In this episode of Chalk Talk, Thomas Viart and Therese Mbock from STMicroelectronics and Amelia explore the benefits of global shutter image sensors and why these sensors are a great fit for a variety of consumer, industrial, and robotic applications. They also investigate the 3D-stacking technology at the heart of these sensors and how you can take advantage of STMicroelectronics' broad and growing global shutter portfolio for your next design.
Click here for more information about STMicroelectronics STEVAL-EVK-U0I EVK Main Hardware USB Kit
Feb 17, 2025
15,963 views
Gigaspeed isolated LVDS: Unlocking New Possibilities
Sponsored by Mouser Electronics and Analog Devices
Analog Devices’ Gigaspeed Isolated LVDS family of devices offers versatility when designing isolation for gigaspeed applications. In this episode of Chalk Talk, Fabio Bottinelli from Analog Devices and Amelia Dalton explore the history of isolation technologies at Analog Devices. They also investigate which technology solutions are best suited for safe and robust communications, and how the isolation technology, components, and system expertise of Analog Devices Gigaspeed Isolated LVDS solutions can improve your next design.
Click here for more information about Analog Devices Inc. Analog Devices Robust iCoupler Digital Isolators
Feb 17, 2025
16,001 views
